Mykonos and Greece to host Heineken Champions Voyage

MYKONOS, Greece (ANA) – The glamorous and cosmopolitan island of Mykonos in the southern Aegean has been chosen as the final destination of the Heineken Champions Voyage campaign, organised by Heineken and Athenian Brewery, in order to celebrate the final of the UEFA Champions League.

In an event on Wednesday attended by Greek tourism bodies and organisations, participants highlighted the major promotional benefits for Greece and for Mykonos arising through Heineken’s global campaign, where 500 selected guests from all over the world will be invited to watch the UEFA Champions League final while sailing on a cruise through Greek seas. Consumers, journalists and international football celebrities will be among those invited to take part in the Heineken Champions Voyage, which will end when it reaches the idyllic “island of the winds,” as Mykonos is also known.

Starting this year and for the next three years, when Heineken is UEFA Champions League sponsor, the company will invite selected guests from all over the world to take part in the Heineken Champions Voyage and visit cosmopolitan Mykonos. The initiative is seen as yet another vote of confidence in Greece that will help generate even greater levels of interest in the country as a tourism destination, benefiting Greece’s economy on both a local and national level.

Athenian Brewery Chairman Zooullis Mina noted that the company’s main concern has been to support the creative and innovative sides of Greece and develop actions that lead to growth.

“Apart from initiatives within the country, the time has come to turn world interest onto one of the most important sectors of our economy, tourism. Through the power of the Heineken brand worldwide but also through the glamour of our UEFA Champions League sponsorship platform, we are placing Greece at the centre of a global event, promoting Greek cruises and showcasing our country as an even more attractive destination for all travellers. We believe in Greece and we are sharing this with the world,” he said.

Southern Aegean Region governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos noted that the choice of Greece and specifically Mykonos for the campaign was “no accident” and promised to provide all possible assistance to the event, as did Mykonos Mayor Konstantinos Koukas, who said that the island will present a positive image of Greece. The head of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Andreas Stylianopoulos noted that the 500 guests on the Heineken Champions Voyage will act as Greece’s ambassadors abroad.