Greeks Fast Taking to Online Shopping But Still Fear Fraud

Relying less and less on cash and more on credit and debit cards, Greek consumers buying more goods online although many still are fearful of fraud, a Mastercard survey has found.

They also are using new methods of payments such as digital wallets and phone applications and usings bank cards increasingly, with the government anxious to see more to reduce tax evasion.

It’s a common practice in Greece for professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, and service providers such as mechanics, to take cash payments and either not give receipts or provide receipts with values far less than than what they received so they can evade taxes.

With capital controls in place since July, 2015, reducing cash withdrawal limits from banks and ATMS, consumers are using the cards to take care of daily needs, such as at supermarkets and also going online more to buy food, clothing, electronics and other goods.

Greeks rank first among consumers in the 23 European countries covered by the survey when it comes to shopping for clothes online, with apparel accounting for 55 percent of purchases, Kathimerini said.

Some 49 percent of Greeks who shop online are interested in digital wallet payments, with 20 percent actually making use of such apps. The Greeks and Norwegians rank top in the use of digital wallets, followed by the Finns on 19 percent.

But Greeks also have the greatest fear of fraud (71 percent), which keeps a large section of them away from online purchases, the survey found.