Tsipras Says Last-Gasp Austerity Deal with Troika “Breath Away”

ATHENS – Repeating his constant mantra Greece will get a bailout austerity deal with its creditors, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said an agreement was just “a breath away,” as Eurozone officials were set to meet in Malta to review the country’s plight.

Tsipras, who met with European Council President Donald Tusk, said if it doesn’t happen that a summit of European Union leaders would be needed but later said it wouldn’t, continuing his series of contradictions as Greece remained locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over conditions attached to a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($91.63 billion).

The negotiations have been going on since Tsipras in July, 2015 sought and accepted the rescue package after swearing he never would, but the austerity measures that came with it – causing him to renege on his promises – saw his popularity plummet.

The deal in the works would lead to more pension cuts although he said he wouldn’t agree to “one more euro of austerity.” Also coming is lowering of the tax-free threshold to tax low-income people while the rich, politicians, tax cheats and the privileged continue to escape a seven-year crisis..

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who philosophically is opposed to the austerity measures he’s agreed to pragmatically, led a Greek team to Brussels to court the creditors who have taken a hard line against the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that includes the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

Any deal would also need clearance from the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($255.71 billion) beginning in 2010 but has stayed out of the third until Tsipras gives in to even more austerity.

Tsipras needs the release of more monies from the third bailout, most of which have been withheld until he concedes on conditions, so Greece can meet a 7-billion euro ($7.46 billion) repayment in July – most of it right back to the lenders with little money reaching Greek society.

“Had talks and contacts on Greece during the day. Work continues,” Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch Finance Minister, tweeted.

Tsipras said that “we are a breath away from an agreement,” but cautioned that if no deal is reached by April 7 that all the EU heads would have to get together for an emergency meeting on Greece’s nonstop crisis.

Tusk said in a joint media conference with Tsipras: “No one is interested in punishing Greece. Our only goal yesterday and today, and also tomorrow, is to help Greece.You know that the crisis itself is punitive enough,” he added. “We are close to concluding this demanding procedure.”