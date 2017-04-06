Greek Banks Cutting into Bad Loan Mountain, Chasing Debtors

ATHENS – Greek banks chasing debtors – exempting political parties who aren’t paying – said they reduced the amount to some 104.8 billion euros ($111.5 billion) in bad loans by the end of 2016 but are continuing collection procedures.

The banks said they met or exceeded the goals, according to a Bank of Greece report published on April 5, cutting into those overdue by more than 90 days.

The bad loans are the biggest problem for Greek banks who are showing recovery, European Central Bank supervision chief Daniele Nouy told the Athens News Agency earlier.

“The situation of the Greek banks has improved noticeably and substantially in the last two years, both in terms of capital adequacy and in terms of governance,” Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) head Nouy said.

“Now, the major challenge is to deal with the nonperforming loans. I am optimistic that with the new legal framework expected to be enacted soon this challenge will be addressed as well,” she said, referring to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA reneging on promises to help debtors crushed by austerity measures he promised to reverse before imposing more, surrendering to demands from the country’s creditors.

That includes the ECB, which has a big stake in seeing the bad loans restructured or paid up, with banks hounding people for repayment – except for political parties who aren’t – and with SYRIZA giving the go-ahead for even primary homes to be foreclosed on.

Greek banks face a mountain of bad loans and have been given targets by the ECB and the Greek central bank to reduce them by nearly 40 billion euros ($42.5 billion)by the end of 2019 to stabilize themselves.

Customers expecting deals or write-offs stopped paying their bad loans to the tune of an additional one billion euros ($1.06 billion) in January, causing more anxiety among Greece’s troubled banks.

Greeks hit by waves of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, and worker firings have been unable to pay their mortgages, credit cards and loans, creating a mountain of non-performing loans hindering the banks, despite some 50 billion euros ($53.07 billion) in injections from international bailouts keeping the economy from going under.