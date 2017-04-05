US, Russia Trade Claims About Who Used Chem Weapons in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

The White House says Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government is responsible. But Russia says anti-Assad rebels are to blame. Russia’s military says the chemicals were dispersed when Syrian warplanes bombed a facility where rebels were building chemical weapons.

Officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss Syria with Russian leaders next week when he visits Moscow. It’s the first announced visit by a top U.S. official to Russia since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The U.N. Security Council plans an emergency session midday Wednesday on the attack. And Trump is expected to face questions about it during an afternoon news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Rebel official says UN ‘responsible’ for deaths

A top Syrian rebel representative says he holds U.N. mediator Staffan De Mistura “personally responsible” for the suspected chemical weapons attack that killed more than 70 people in northern Syria one day ago.

Mohammad Alloush, the rebels’ chief negotiator at U.N.-mediated talks with the Syrian government, said the U.N.’s Special Envoy for Syria’s must begin labeling the Syrian government as responsible for killing civilians. He said U.N.’s silence “legitimizes” the strategy.

“The true solution for Syria is to put (Syrian President) Bashar Assad the chemical weapons user in court, and not at the negotiations table,” said Alloush, who is an official in the Islam Army faction among the Syrian rebels.

Syria’s rebels, and the Islam Army in particular, are also accused of killing civilians in Syria, but rights watchdogs attribute the overwhelming portion of civilian causalities over the course of the six-year-war to the actions of government forces and their allies.