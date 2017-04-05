EU Commission Confirms Convergence in Key Issues

BRUSSELS (ANA/ Ch.Vassilaki) – The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday the convergence achieved at yesterday’s high-level meeting in Brussels between Greece’s economic team and the institutions.

It was a “very good meeting, during which the views of the institutions and the Greeks were heard,” European Commission spokeswoman Annika Breithardt said and added: “The Commission considers that convergence was achieved on key issues that could lead to significant progress in Malta.”

Another EU official explained to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA) that a preliminary agreement was achieved on Tuesday based on a compromise between the IMF and the Greek side. However, it remains to be seen in the teleconference tonight whether this compromise has the political approval of all the sides to be forwarded to the Eurogroup.

The aim of Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem is to present to eurozone’s Finance ministers a “political agreement” that would pave the way for achieving a technical agreement soon, noted the same source.