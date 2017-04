ATHENS (ANA) – Three Greek novels, “Dendrites” by Kallia Papadaki, “The Greek doctor” by Carolina Mermiga and “The calligraph’s night shift” by Maria Xylouri were included in the shortlist for the European Union Prize for Literature that will be bestowed on May 23 in Brussels.

The prize highlights the creativity and diversity of the Europe in literature and promote it with translations of awarded works and promotes the intercultural dialogue.