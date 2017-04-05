Former Defence Min Tsochatzopoulos Released

ATHENS – Former Defence Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos was released on Wednesday by decision of the five-member Court of Appeal for Felonies, ANA says.

A panel of judges ruled 3-2 Wednesday in favor of freeing Akis Tsochadzopoulos on condition that he pays 200,000 euros ($213,000) in bail and does not leave Greece or travel by sea or air.

The court, by a majority of three to two, accepted the request of the former minister, suspending the execution of the first-instance sentence of twenty years on probation.

The former minister was jailed for receiving kickbacks from contracts for the purchase of submarines and TORM1 missiles when he was head of the defence ministry. Tsochatzopoulos remains hospitalised in a hospital in Attica.

He denied doing anything improper or illegal with the contracts issued in the late 1990s.

A court in Greece is allowing a former defense minister serving time for corruption to be released from prison early because of poor health.

Tsochadzopoulos was hospitalized last month for heart problems and is recuperating from heart surgery at an Athens hospital.

His lawyers say he cannot raise the bail money, AP reports.