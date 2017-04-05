Greece’s Tax Cheat Hunt Finds 70,000 Hiding Their Income

ATHENS – Using software cross checks – not compatible with the country’s financial police unit – Greece’s Finance Ministry said it uncovered more than 70,000 people with hidden incomes and has sent them e-mails demanding payment of 134 million euros ($143.04 million) in taxes.

The check identified those who sent money abroad to avoid paying taxes in Greece, a problem so huge it has undercut any chance of a recovery from a crushing economic crisis.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition promised to root out the cheats but there hasn’t been a single prosecution of a major evader by any government with those who are caught able to pay what they owe without facing jail time.

The search cross-checked incomes against bank deposits, as well as data from the stock market, the Ergani employment database and the Land Register (Ktimatologio), the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue – an agency whose former head under New Democracy said was prevented from going after those with political protection – has planned some 113,100 inspections for this year in hopes of bringing in 3.96 billion euros ($4.23 billion) in additional unpaid taxes.

This involves 23,300 spot checks at corporations, 50,000 customs checks to combat smuggling, and 39,800 market checks (wholesale markets, shops, bars, restaurants etc).

Despite evidence people won’t pay, the government said it will ask them to voluntarily do so, especially first-time offenders, but said it would make more than 97,000 phone calls to remind them to pay their taxes. Tax filing deadlines are frequently pushed back for months in Greece because people won’t pay on time and don’t face any penalties.