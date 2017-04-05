Greece’s Ex-IMF Rep Says Tsipras Tried to Wiggle Out of Bailout Deal

ATHENS. As soon as he signed a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.8 billion) in August, 2015, Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras tried to change the terms, leading to endless delays still going on, the country’s former representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Thanos Catsambas, also a former top official at the fund, told the Greek newspaper Naftemporiki that Tsipras and his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition didn’t really want to adhere to the agreement that violated campaign promises to reverse austerity.

The IMF took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($256.19 billion) beginning in 2010 but has stayed out of the third so far until Tsipras agrees to more of the austerity that has driven his popularity ratings into the ground.

Catsambas said the signing-revising strategy was designed to avoid implementing the agreed austerity and other reforms which have led to growing political and economic uncertainty and a mini-run on already beleaguered Greek banks buried under bad loans because people hit with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings can’t pay.

He also said there’s no chance Tsipras will get a “political solution” or an “honorable compromise” as the government wants because banks and institutions operate on math.

The third bailout is being put up by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

Catsambas, who is today a non-resident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council think tank, also emphasized that “politicians receive recommendations by technocrats, not the other way around,” mocking Tsipras’ attempt to take over the negotiations and impose his political will on the lenders.

Catsambas said Tsipras – as did the previous New Democracy-PASOK coalition – has no choice but to follow the creditors’ orders and impose more austerity because the banks want to get paid back want deeper reforms including to the tax system, labor market and infrastructure to boost productivity to wean the country off a cycle of spending-and-patronage.

He also told the newspaper the United States, which has a big hand in the Washington, D.C.-based IMF, could influence its role in the Greek bailouts because it has only a 16.53 percent stake in the executive board.