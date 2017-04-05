Greek-American Daniel Keats Reunites with Long-Lost Mother after 58 Years

By Theodore Kalmoukos

OMAHA, NE – His name today is Daniel Keats. He is 58 years old and lives in Omaha, NE. But his Greek name was Emilianos Kitsakis from Ioannina of Epiros. His troubles started just 13 days after he was born. And his story has all the makings of a fascinating film.

On March 3, he embraced and kissed his mother, after 58 years of separation. Thanks to a Greek television show called Pame Paketo which airs on the Athens-based Alpha station.

Keats recently spoke with The National Herald at length about the experience.

About his initial reaction to seeing his mother face-to-face, Keats said “I felt a little relieved that [the anticipation] was over. I said to her ‘hi, mother, I found you.’ I embraced her and we were crying. She called me‘my child.’ I felt that I belonged to somebody, I didn’t feel alone anymore. She told me ‘I love you my son,’ and I told her ‘I love you mom, and I will come to see you again.’ She is 86 years old now; her name is Alexandra and she lives in Preveza.”

Keats told TNH that he didn’t feel anger toward his mother, “because I don’t think she understood what they were telling her, she was alone. She told me that when she started feeling labor pains she walked sixty kilometers to the hospital. They were surprised that she didn’t give birth to me on the road.”

Keats changed his name when he became a U.S. citizen, and “most of my life I felt incomplete, like I didn’t belong to anyone.”He maintained the Orthodox faith and is fluent in Greek.

The process of finding his mother started a year ago, when he was Facebooking with a Greek friend who told him about a Greek genealogy service. He added some information and received a response to get in touch with Pame Paketo.

“And I did exactly that,” Keats said. “I stayed four days in Athens and felt like I belonged there. I visited the Parthenon. I walked around the city. I felt at home.”

TORMENT AND SAGA

Alexandra was tormented since childhood, Keats explained. “When she was three years old, her mother passed away. At age six, she suffered a stroke. Her left arm was paralyzed and she was taking care of her father, and so when people discovered she was pregnant they decided she couldn’t take care of me and her father at the same time. She kept me for about 13 days after I was born and then they took me away from her and put me in the orphanage at PIKPA institution in Athens. They told her to go to the courthouse because they had paperwork for her to sign, but she didn’t understand what it was for and the local priest explained and told her to sign. From that point on I never saw her again until March 3, when Pame Paketo brought us together.

Keats remained in PIPKA until November, 1967. “I was seven years old. A couple from Brooklyn, Ralf and Julia Letiri, adopted me. He was Italian-American and she was originally from Greece.”

Then, the saga continued. “They didn’t treat me very well. They were trying to teach me English because I only spoke Greek and when I mispronounced a word they stuffed hot red peppers in my mouth. When I ran away, they got me back and they put more peppers in my mouth. If I would spit them out they would give me more.

“I shared a bedroom with a son of theirs, who was a little older than me. The parents came into the bedroom and beat me with a belt. She held me and he whipped me.”

Ultimately, “they decided they didn’t want me. They put me in a local hospital in New York, in the psychiatric ward for children and told the people that I was crazy. I was there for less than a year and then I got transferred to another hospital on Long Island.

“One day I was in a room in which kids could play. A doctor who was working there came in and shortly after his family came to visit him, he started talking to them in Greek and I responded, thinking that he was talking to me. He looked at me and he started asking me questions why I was there, and I said I didn’t know. He contacted the Philoptochos at Saint Demetrios church in Jamaica. A lady there knew about the St. Basil’s Academy, and they put me there from 1969 to 1979 and I left when I graduated from high school. Fr. Demetrios Frangos was the Director of the Academy when I got there.”

His journey continued: “while I was at the Academy there was a family from Indianapolis IN, Edward and Toula Buesking (she was Greek, he was not) who wanted to adopt me, but I was under the custody of the Letiris. In 1975, the Academy gained custodial rights of me. The Academy, the Archdiocese, the legal counsel Yorka Lionakis and Archbishop Iakovos were dragging their feet. The family that was trying to adopt me had made a substantial financial offer as a donation to the Academy. They had a meeting with Iakovos and they found out that the Archdiocese was asking for more money than what they were offering and the adoption didn’t go through. I lived with a family in Huntington, NY, Andreas and Eleni Raptis. They took me in as I was their own child.”

In 1982, Keats wanted to join the Air Force, and at that point discovered that his foster parents had not applied for his U.S. citizenship. Military officials prompted him to apply, and he was naturalized and able to join the Air Force.

HIS OWN FAMILY

Keats married and had two children, and then returned to the Academy “around 1987-88 with my first wife. We had financial difficulties and we thought to enroll our two kids and one of hers from a previous marriage in the Academy. They asked me if I could stay and work there and I did.

“Bishop Philip of Daphnousia was the Director then. When I saw certain things going on, including opening the children’s letters, I wrote a seven-page letter and I had pictures, I took it down to the Philoptochos at the Archdiocese, I made copies and gave it to Archbishop Iakovos. They had a meeting and they fired me. I told them I have no personal issues with anyone but these things are going on in the Academy and I want you to be aware of that.”

Keats remarried for the second time and with his wife, Heather, have a son, Alexander,who is 17.

When he reunited with his mother, Keats asked her about his father. “I think his name was Apostolos, from the village of Sistrouna in Ioannina,” she said.