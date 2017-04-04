Greek Police Seek Robber from Bungled Athens Break-in

ATHENS (AP) — Greek police are seeking an armed robber who hid in a wardrobe during a bungled apartment break-in.

Police say four men broke into an Athens flat Monday, tied up its elderly resident and her assistant and searched for valuables. The woman’s son, who was not in the apartment, saw the intruders on CCTV and called police, who arrested two men.

A third suspect died after jumping off a balcony. Police searched the flat and took fingerprints from the wardrobe doors, but missed the fourth robber who stayed put inside for more than twelve hours.

When the flat’s residents found him the robber threatened them with a gun before escaping.