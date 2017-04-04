EMBCA Event on the State of NYC Development, Design, and Construction

By Eleni Sakellis

The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented The State of NYC Development, Design & Construction 2017 Spring Panel Discussion on March 30 at The Russian Tea Room, in Midtown Manhattan.

The compelling and informative panel discussion on the present state of development, design, and construction in New York and beyond featured the insights of locally based industry leaders John A. Catsimatidis- CEO/Chairman, Red Apple Group; Peter Goetz- Founding Partner Emeritus, Goetz Fitzpatrick; Gene Kaufman, Principal of Gene Kaufman Architect PC; and Frank J. Sciame, CEO/Chairman, F. J. Sciame Construction. The discussion was moderated by Lou Katsos, President of Jekmar Associates.

The unscripted panel discussions held regularly by EMBCA are always highly informative about what is currently happening in the marketplace. The event began with a cocktail reception allowing guests to mingle and network with development, design, construction, finance/banking, and legal professionals. Katsos then welcomed everyone to the event, introduced the panelists, and started off the discussion by asking the panelists what is going on right now in development, design, and construction.

Catsimatidis said that Brooklyn is hot right now, in spite of rumors of a slowdown, he is looking at other projects there, especially in Coney Island, and is now looking into Florida as well. He spoke about hisdevelopment in downtown Brooklyn, the original plan had been to build all the buildings at once but because of the economic downturn, the buildings were built gradually.

Catsimatides also noted that the buildings have their own private security, though there has not been a problem in the area, he cited his mother’s advice in Greek prolave to kako, be prepared for the worst, or better safe than sorry.

Kaufman spoke about hotels and hospitality in the city, that the perceived glut of hotel rooms is actually a myth, citing the recent opening of his company’s 612 room hotel which has a 90% occupancy rate. The company plans to break ground on 6 more hotels in the next week.

Goetz, the dean of construction lawyers, as Katsos introduced him, said that cranes and lawsuits is all he sees with construction all around in the city. He also noted that the no damage and delay clause has been removed from city contracts, which is a good thing for contractors.

Sciame has completed a thousand projects, and observed that new computer programs are making it easier for architectural designs to be realized in construction, so there isn’t a huge difference between the drawings and the completed building. “Computers help fill the gaps,” Sciame said.

About the development process and financing, Catsimatidis said “everyone’s being more careful,” and with interest rates rising, “you have to be a little bit extra cautious.”

Sciame observed that for the high end residential market, banks are making it more difficult for those looking to buy, but that may be due to the overbuilding of high end condominiums. Kaufman noted that for hotels, too, banks are making it a little difficult even in the best locations.

When asked about foreign investors, Catsimatidis said that he’s seeing more Europeans looking to invest in New York. Goetz said that Chinese individuals, not companies or developers, are buying up new condos, brand new units only, on a grand scale and in cash.

Catsimatidis spoke about the difficulties retail stores in Manhattan are facing. He said, “Retail is tough, even drugstores are pulling back a little. Supermarkets went bankrupt, I think I bought them all… Retail is okay if you know how to be a tough survivor.” Catsimatidis cited the rising costs of doing business, higher minimum wage, health care costs, observing that “You have to be smart, sharp to survive in retail.”

Kaufman said that we sometimes forget what a special place New York City is and what we might view as drawbacks, like the grittiness of some areas, visitors from elsewhere view as strengths and part of the city’s appeal.

In their final comments, the panelists all expressed a positive outlook for development, design, and construction in New York City. Catsimatidis is positive about Brooklyn but for Queens only along the coast, and sees the Bronx as the next borough in areas with good transportation and safety. Kaufman said the market is still strong and sees continued growth ahead. Goetz gave a final piece of advice saying that even though he is a construction lawyer, business people should do anything to avoid litigation because the costs today are astronomical. Sciame said that there will be ups and downs as there have always been, but New York, and America in general, is always where people from all over the world want to be, and that will keep this place great.

Among those in attendance at the event were John Catsimatidis, Jr., Margo Catsimatidis, Olga Bornozi, Argyris Argitakos, Ted Stamas, and George Zapantis