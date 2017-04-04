EastMed Subsea line to EU through Cyprus, Greece Depends on Gas Prices

By Kostis Geropoulos*

Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Italy with the support of the European Commission vowed on April 3 at a ministerial summit in Tel Aviv to move ahead with plans for a proposed 2,000 kilometer subsea pipeline to transport gas from the newly-found reserves of the East Mediterranean to the Southern European markets.

Cyprus Natural Hydrocarbons Company CEO Charles Ellinas told New Europe on April 3 that “the meeting maintains interest to the project but it does not bring it any nearer. The pipeline can become feasible only if gas prices in Europe exceed $8 per one million BTU (British Thermal Units)”.

In Tel Aviv, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told a press conference with his counterparts from Greece, Cyprus and Israel that this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship between four Mediterranean countries.

“This is going to be the longest and deepest subsea gas pipeline in the world. It’s a very ambitious project,” Israeli media quoted him as saying.

Steinitz and his Greek, Cypriot and Italian counterparts, Giorgos Stathakis, Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Carlo Calenda signed an accord and agreed to meet every six months for the coming years.

EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete, who participated at the ministerial EastMed Energy Summit in Tel Aviv, acknowledged that in the next decades, gas flows from the eastern Mediterranean region will play a vital role in EU energy security.

“The Commission strongly supports the construction of the necessary energy infrastructure and developing a competitive and liquid gas market in the region,” Cañete said in a statement, adding that the East Med gas findings could play an important role in helping both producing and neighboring countries to address their energy security problems and boost the EU’s diversification strategy.

In this context the EastMed Gas Pipeline is one of the possible future infrastructure options to bring gas reserves of the East Med region to Europe and other international markets, the Commission has said.

A preliminary study determined the gas pipeline is both technically feasible and commercially viable. Greek natural gas company DEPA CEO Theodoros Kitsakos told New Europe in a recent interview that the East Med pipeline, which is planned to transport natural gas from the recently discovered fields in Eastern Mediterranean to Europe, is feasible and viable.

“All technical and economic studies conducted in 2016 by world class leading companies such as Intec SEA, C&M Engineering and IHS CERA concluded that the project is technically feasible, economically viable and commercially competitive. From a technical background all steps are quite feasible. There is only one small part of less than 10 kilometers just before the island of Crete where the depth is quite high. But technology has advanced so we can cover this as well, so the whole route is guaranteed,” Kitsakos said.

On the political level, the project is receiving a continuous and growing support by the Governments of Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Israel as well as the European Commission.

“DEPA favorrs the East Med pipeline, which plans to connect the Levantine fields with Cyprus to Crete and mainland Greece. East Med could offer an additional diversified supply of natural gas to Greece and Italy via the IGI Poseidon pipeline and for Europe in general. East Med, which is projected to carry up to 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Greece and Europe, is technically, commercially and competitively viable,” the DEPA CEO said.

*Kostis Geropoulos/Energy & Russian Affairs Editor, New Europe