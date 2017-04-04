Nikki Soteropoulos-Margarites New Archdiocese Director of Development

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America recently named Nikki Soteropoulos Margarites, Director of Development of the newly created Office of Development. Mrs. Margarites comes to the Archdiocese from the Ronald McDonald House in New York.

Since 2003 she has specialized in areas of major gift fundraising, capital campaigns, direct marketing, strategic planning, and planned gifts. She is the eldest daughter of Father Nicholas and Presvytera Mary Soteropoulos and is married with three children.

Mrs. Margarites will lead the Office of Development, the purpose of which is to invite and engage people in the ministries of the Archdiocese through faith-based fundraising programs and inspire them to share their God-given resources with the Church.

“We are very fortunate to have Nikki Margarites join our staff as Director of Development” said Jerry Dimitriou, Executive Director of Administration. “Her experience and management skills in the area of major gifts and fundraising will be invaluable to the growth of the Archdiocese and the funding the National Ministries of the Church.”