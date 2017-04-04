Playing the Everything the President Does is Bad Game

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

This week’s column was prompted by a brilliant editorial in March 29th’s Wall Street Journal, titled “So Much for Donald Mussolini.”

The Journal, far and away the preeminent broadsheet newspaper nowadays, far surpassing the New York Times and Washington Post in journalistic integrity and quality, is no fan of President Trump. Even though the Journal, unlike the left-leaning Times and Post, is somewhat right of center, it made clear last November that it hadn’t endorsed a presidential candidate since 1928, and if it didn’t break that tradition for Ronald Reagan, it certainly wasn’t going to for the likes of Trump and Hillary Clinton – hardly a ringing endorsement of the man who would be president.

Nonetheless, the Journal is intellectually honest in its rather evenhanded approach to politics, able to find fault not only with Trump but also with his critics, in stark contrast to most print media nowadays which, though they insist otherwise, have taken one side (mostly the anti-Trump one) or the other.

Back to the March 29 editorial: the Journal aptly points out that for all the clamor about how Trump’s presidency would be the revival of fascism, not unlike Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Germany’s Adolf Hitler, “the real story of the Trump presidency so far is that the normal checks and balances of the American system are working almost to a fault. The courts have blocked Mr. Trump’s immigration order, albeit with some faulty legal reasoning. Congress has rejected the House health-care bill, his first big legislative priority.

“The FBI and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Mr. Trump’s attorney general has recused himself from the FBI probe, and the president’s nominee for deputy AG is held up in a Republican Senate.”

The Journal continues: “the permanent bureaucracy is leaking like a tent in a monsoon, and Mr. Trump is getting the worst press of any president since the final days of Richard Nixon. Mr. Trump may rage against the press, but the Alien and Sedition Acts aren’t coming back. Rest assured that if Mr. Trump’s Internal Revenue Service ever does to liberal groups what President Obama’s did to the Tea Party, the media will provide nonstop coverage.”

If anything, writes the Journal, “the greater likelihood has always been that, as a rookie politician, Mr. Trump would be too weak and ineffective, not too strong. He lacks a solid party base, and the inertial forces of government resist any change that means lost power.”

The Journal, thus, contends that rather than being a fascist strongman president with absolute authority, Trump may in fact be listless and ineffective. Whether or not that turns out to be true, the Trump-bashers will capitalize on it while – and here’s the important part – simultaneously maintaining the logically opposite view, that he will also be a tyrannical despot.

That is no different than the George W. Bush-bashers, who concurrently posited the diametrically opposed theses that he was a diabolical war criminal who sacrificed thousands of lives in Iraq for profit, but was also a simpleton bumpkin so dumb that he couldn’t even handle being dogcatcher, let alone president.

But intellectual dishonesty knows no partisan boundaries; the Republicans do it too. After all, at the same time Barack Obama was supposedly a devout Christian beholden to the anti-American liberation theology church of the Reverend Jeremiah Wright, he was also a practicing Muslim who wanted to impose Sharia law upon the United States. And he was also the impressionable young student who at Columbia and Harvard was indoctrinated into the leftist camp by seasoned radical Marxists, yet he never really went to those schools, apparently because no classmate of his ever stepped forward to recount wild keg parties and fraternity hijinks.

And so, this is what happens every four years, and particularly when the president is brand new to the office: approximately half the country is at wit’s end, and the concerted effort to discredit him begins. Remember, there is one basic rule: everything the president does is bad. Criticize it. Even if it directly contradicts your earlier point.

Did the president play golf today? Did he win? If so, he cheated. Did he lose? Yes, he lost. So which is it – did he win by cheating or did he actually lose? Doesn’t matter: both make him look bad, so tell both tales. But they contradict one another – doesn’t matter, just keep telling them.

When the stock market takes off like a juggernaut and consumer confidence skyrockets, say it has nothing to do with the president – it’s all aftereffects of his predecessor’s success. But when the market tumbles for a few days, it’s obviously all because of Trump: his administration is unraveling and the market is panicking.

Evidently, the Trump-bashers didn’t get the memo. Cheap shots don’t work. Just ask those who bashed Obama for eight years, Bush for eight years before that, and Bill Clinton eight years before that. All three were reelected. If you’re playing against an effective opponent, don’t tie his shoelaces together, because he’ll just stumble and fall, proceed to retie his laces correctly, pick himself up, dust himself off, and trounce you in the game anyway.

Beyond shameless self-interest, cheap shots are the lowest form of communication. Those who engage in them lose their credibility and wind up stewing in their own misery anyway, though ironically, they don’t even realize that by spewing their venom, they only help to increase their intended target’s popularity.