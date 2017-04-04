Going Dutch Versus “Kerasma:” Economic Barbarians Emulating Their Forebears

By Christopher Tripoulas

Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem recently ruffled some feathers over comments he made about the “duties” of Eurozonenations benefiting from supposed aid. “I can’t spend all my money on women and drink and then at the end ask for your help,” noted Dijsselbloem in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Perhaps worse than the actual comments was Dijsselbloem’s half-hearted apology, which unwittingly revealed longstanding truths about the “Western European” mentality. Dijsselbloem, who obstinately refuses calls to step down, issued an explanation to the Agence France-Presse noting “I regret it if anyone is offended by the remark. It was direct, and can be explained from strict Dutch, Calvinistic culture, with Dutch directness. I understand that this is not always well understood and appreciated elsewhere in Europe.”

Ironically, Dijsselbloem had in the past erroneously claimed to hold a master’s degree, when in fact he only spent a couple of months conducting research in the “food business” field.

Sadly,EU leaders spend their time “straining the gnat and swallowing the camel.” Rather than harping on the Eurogroup chief’s stupid comments, theyshould instead be denouncing his colossally stupider policies. Incidentally, the fact that the euro area appointed someone without a basic graduate degree as its chairperson, and no significant outside accomplishments is a scandal in itself…

Still, Dijsselbloem’s quotes were not altogether useless. Aside from revealing the deep divide separating European nations, they also shed light on the legacy of tremendous hypocrisy handed down from the “barbarian West.” The Dutch politician pharisaicallyaccuses others of squandering money on loose living, while ignoring the fact that in his home country prostitution has been legal since the early 19th century and you can purchase “soft drugs” at coffee shops.

This legacy dates back to the cultural rift that began in the Middle Ages, as the West began to separate itself from Romanity’s ecumeneas it vied for hegemony. The result was a worldview propagated around feudal relationships of power. Its growing disconnect with the East rendered it unable or unwilling to retain Orthodox theology. Instead, it searched for its own religion, and built one based primarily on an Augustinian dualism that painted the world in very simplistic terms. Together with its scholasticism and fundamental misunderstanding of Aristotle, the West began to diverge ever further from the communal and ecclesial roots of the Church.

In an attempt to usurp the geostrategic might of Constantinople, it propped its patriarch into a monarch of the Church based on unsubstantiated claims of papal supremacy, which later extended into secular leadership as well. This, in turn, led to the Protestant reformation, resulting not in one pope, but countless ones instead, each dispensing with the traditions of the Church, as authentically experienced and witnessed by the Fathers. Theologically, the West contrived many cacodoxies, such as misrepresenting the relations between the persons of the Holy Trinity and claiming that Christ’s grace is created, not uncreated. Many philosophers and theologians, such as Martin Heidegger, even attribute the rise of atheism or agnosticism to the Western tradition of scholasticism.

And so, Dijsselbloem’s hypocrisy is not surprising when viewed in this light, nor is the support he has enjoyed from Greece’s western European “partners.” Playing the role of the pietistic Protestant, he remains unapologetic not only for his hypocritical remarks, but for his role in piling on an excess of 250 billion euros in debt to Greece – none of which went to the country for the benefit of its people, but to pay debt service to the troika and pay off mostly German and French private banks. He remains unrepentant over causing Greece’s GDP to collapse by more than 25 percent since 2008 (nearly unprecedented worldwide for peacetime) and sending over a quarter of the population (60 percent of which are young people) into seemingly perennial joblessness.

When economist and geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig notes that “while we cannot change our geographic location – the future is irrefutably in the East” in his open letter to the people of Greece, he inadvertently alludes to more than just financial opportunities. Greece carries a cultural legacy that has played a central role in helping humanity find the road to completeness and can continue to do so.

Community holds a special place in Hellenic culture, manifested politically, economically, and existentially. The ecclesia of the city-state, succeeded by the Orthodox Christian parish represent fundamental institutions of the Hellenic polity. Even the philokalia (love of beauty) demonstrated by the ordinary Greek island village home, with its whitewashed walls and flowers, represent what theologian/psychologistFr. Nicholas Loudovikos calls an attempt to beautify one’s surroundings to please their neighbors and not to satisfy any utilitarian purpose. The Greek concept of the “kerasma,” where the object is to treat our neighbor for the simple joy of making them happy, is worlds apart from the concept of “going Dutch.”

While the Occident spent centuries building a world where blame is assigned on an individual basis and salvation is seen as something that must be “earned” through obligations to perform individual acts of piety, the Orthodox perspective is that God loves all men equally and indiscriminately, regardless of even their moral status. God loves both the saint and the sinner with the same love. Whether the unceasingly view ofGod’s uncreated glory will be experienced as heaven or hell depends on man’s response to this divine love and transformation from the state of selfish and self-centered love, toGod-like love, which does not seek its own ends; a love where someone would risk even their own salvation for the sake of their neighbor.

For a people that revere the “kerasma,” it is only natural that they save their greatest celebration for the ultimate kerasma – the one offered on the feast of Pascha by Christ himself, who trampled down death by death, abolishing the power of the devil and freeing humanity from the bonds of Hades.

Greece may be mired in debt and pillaged by its European “partners,” but when its economically downtrodden people pour out into the courtyards of their parishes to receive the light from the unwaning light and emulate the divine kerasma with a multitude of small, heartfelt ones celebrating Christ’s Resurrection, it is Mr. Dijsselbloem and the rest of the banksters and eurocrats who seem indigent.

