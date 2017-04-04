Greece’s Utility Workers Want European Court to Block Privatization

ATHENS – Workers at Greece’s main power utility, Public Power Corp (PPC), will file an appeal to Europe’s top human rights court on April 4 in an attempt to halt the state’s selloff of the company to private interests.

Part of the state-controlled PPC is due to be sold on orders of the country’s international lenders with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition moving to speed privatizations it vowed to halt.

The GENOP-DEH union is opposed to the plan and said staff should have a greater say, claiming they have a stake in the company from social security contributions accumulated from 1966 to 1999.

“We will file an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights …seeking that our holdings in the company are recognized,” said George Adamidis, head of the union representing 18,000 PPC workers although it was uncertain whether they would strike as they had vowed.

An earlier attempt to have their claim recognized was rejected by Greece’s Council of State, the country’s top administrative court which has repeatedly backed austerity measures as being in the national interest, rejecting claims even from bondholders who lost 74 percent of their investment for the court to overturn it.

The state controls 51 percent of PPC, which commands about 90 percent of Greece’s retail power market and 60 percent of its wholesale market.

Under an international bailout signed in 2015, Athens agreed to cut both shares to below 50 percent by 2020, mainly via power sales to alternative producers. Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis earlier said workers would be protected, even after privatization although he didn’t say how while Interior Minister Panos Skourletis – a former Energy Minister – denounced the plan as “cannibalism,” but said he would vote for it, a common tactic by SYRIZA ministers and lawmakers to complain Tsipras was breaking his promises but standing by him as he does it.

Skourletis on April 4 stepped up criticism and accused the creditors of going back on agreements on PPC and downgrading the power board because they want to sell it off on the cheap.

In comments made during an interview with ANT1 channel, Skourletis also accused Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras of “seconding” Greece’s creditors, the latest in a series of verbal attacks by senior government officials on the central bank chief.

Echoing recent comments by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Skourletis said Stournaras was behaving like a politician rather than a central banker and described his stance as “provocative and undermining.”

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) also wants the country to sell off 40 percent of its coal-fired units.

The issue has blocked an agreement with the Troika over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.67 billion) along with other stalled austerity measures.

GENOP-DEH has accused the government of trying to hold a fire-sale of parts of PPC, which runs 14 coal-fired units across the country, accounting of about half the company’s production.

Stathakis said lenders were pushing Greece to sell PPC assets after a European court ruled last year that PPC had abused its dominant position in the country’s coal market.

Greece, PPC and its lenders will hold talks until autumn to specify which coal-fired units will be sold, he added.