Chaos Reigns for Spring Opening of Greece’s Museum, Archaeological Hours

ATHENS – Greece’s spring tourism season got off to a bumpy start on April 2 as visitors arrived at museums and archaeological sites to find the right hours weren’t posted, not enough guards were on duty and some closing hours and visiting days were whimsical.

Employees at sites and museums tasked with covering the extended hours told Kathimerini on Monday that the Culture Ministry has yet to publish the opening times, leaving both staff and visitors in the dark.

They added that despite an announcement by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou last week that 1,314 guards had been hired to cover the extra shifts, none has reported to duty yet.

At the Acropolis on the morning of April 4, ticket desk attendants informed visitors that the gates would close at 4.30 p.m. and the site at 5 p.m. but then later said it would close at 7:30 p.m.

Delphi is planning to continue closing at 4 p.m. until it is told otherwise by the ministry, while in Delos, the archaeological site is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – instead of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – and so is the museum, “except when it’s the guard’s day off.”

The Archaeological Museum of Thebes, inaugurated last year, had winter opening hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. yesterday, though the ticket price was a summertime six euros.

It’s common in Greece for there also to be strikes that shut down sites. The government is hoping for another record tourism season but also that visitors will spend more as last year despite the huge numbers of people the per-person spending was way down from estimates.

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) estimated as many as 27 million people may visit this year, a jump of two million, and that tourism will bring in 14.5 billion euros that visitor numbers this year will come to 27 million against 25 million last year, bringing in revenues of around 14.5 billion euros ($15.45 billion) in a sector that brings in as much as 18 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.