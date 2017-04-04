Greeks Will Get Phone Calls, e-Mail Reminders to Pay Taxes

ATHENS – In yet another attempt to get Greeks to pay taxes in a country where evasion is a national sport, the government will send them email reminders and make phone calls advising of payment deadlines.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which has failed to make a dent in tax cheating as it promised, is concentrating on trying to persuade taxpayers to pay up on time, although when that is constantly shifts with changing deadlines because so many people don’t meet deadlines.

The country’s Public Revenue Agency issued a 139-page report on April 3, noting that some taxpayers would start receiving pre-deadline payment reminders.

The government is struggling to deal with a mountain of tax arrears, as Greeks endure an eighth year of austerity measures amid progressively increasing poverty rates and falling wages.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ promises to “crush the oligarchy,” and go after the rich and tax cheats have been broken, along with virtually all his vows to reverse austerity as he became the latest Premier to bow to demands from international creditors.

The country remains at odds with its international bailout lenders over new cuts being demanded. Greece’s latest rescue loan installment remains frozen pending a deal, with the country facing a spike in debt repayments in July.

Greeks owe billions of euros in unpaid back taxes to the state and a series of plans, including requiring receipts, using debit cards and other schemes have failed to make a dent in the problem.

