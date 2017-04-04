SYRIZA Primed for Big Bailout Bust at Eurozone Malta Meeting

ATHENS – Despite constant positive spins from the ruling Radical SYRIZA-led coalition that it’s on track with international creditors to complete terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.65 billion) reports indicate there’s no chance it will happen at an April 7 meeting of the Eurozone on Malta.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos have, according to a senior government official who spoke to Kathimerini, embarked on a frantic campaign aimed in all directions while telling the public all is well, their common tactic.

That comes after a last-minute glitch arose in what was seen as a done deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and also meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands for more austerity to get the Washington, D.C.-based agency to jump in.

The lenders want more pension cuts, taxes on low-income people and families and diluting of workers rights but Tsipras, breaking his vow of “not one more euro of austerity,” had reportedly agreed to it although he wants it delayed until after the next scheduled elections in 2019.

Tsipras and his party, along with its junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) have fallen far out of favor after breaking anti-austerity promises to get elected.

Tsipras was hoping for even a technical level deal before the Malta meeting, which was yet another benchmark deadline his government had set after failing to make an agreement many times previously as the talks have dragged on for 18 months.

The government has blamed the IMF for seeking to renegotiate labor reform, and claims that an agreement, even on a technical level, is being undermined by the Washington-based organization’s demands.

Greece had agreed to some concessions on labor reforms, which was a key demand of the IMF, but, according to Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, “They were asking for more,” although he didn’t give details.

Greece also again blamed German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($347.7 billion) in three bailouts, for raising obstacles to a deal.

Despite evidence that the Malta meeting yield nothing, which could lead to the government setting another deadline – it denounced “scenarios of doom that have absolutely nothing to do with reality,” insisting a technical agreement is still possible by April 7.

There are delays with pretexts, especially by the IMF … every time we are close (to an agreement) the IMF uses a tactic to delay negotiations, because it considers that as more time passes, and as more uncertainty plagues the economy, the more the other side (Greece) becomes cornered,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said, while adding, however, that an agreement is only days away, repeating what he’s said before although he hasn’t been right yet.