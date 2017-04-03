One Dies,Two Arrested in Bungled Βurglary Attempt in Athens

ATHENS (ANA) – Two people were arrested and one was killed during a bungled burglary attempt in the Athens district of Paleo Faliro on Monday, while police are still looking for a fourth man that evaded capture. One the suspected burglars died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building onto a first-floor balcony, in his attempt to escape police pursuit.

The two men arrested during the incident were not Georgian nationals as originally announced, police said. One is a 35-year-old Armenian, the second is a 30-year-old Russian, while the man killed was a 47-year-old Moldovan national.

All three have criminal records and were carrying three pistols and a revolver at the time of their arrest. The weapons have been sent for ballistics examination, to determine whether they have been used in other criminal acts.

Police forces remain on the scene and are thoroughly searching the apartment building and surrounding grounds for the fourth suspect, who they believe has not had time to leave the area, which was cordoned off before the four robbers left the 8th-floor apartment where the robbery took place.

The investigation is being handled by the Attica Security Crimes Against Property and Life Department.

According to accounts so far, the four men broke into the 8th-floor apartment on the corner of Mouson and Thiseos Street in Paleo Faliro, occupied by an elderly woman and her domestic help. Holding the two women at gunpoint, they tied them up and then started to search the house. They were seen, however, by the elderly woman’s son living on the 9th floor of the same building, since he had fitted the apartment with CCTV cameras for safety reasons.

He immediately alerted the police, who quickly arrived on the scene and surprised the burglars in the act. The four attempted to escape by jumping from balcony to balcony but two were spotted and apprehended straight away. Police continued to search for a third and fourth man, based on the witness accounts, finding the body of the third man on a first-floor balcony but no sign of the fourth.

A bag in the possession of the two under arrest contained weapons and jewellery taken from the apartment they had just robbed.

Dozens of officers and a Hellenic Police (ELAS) helicopter took part in the operation, leading police to believe that the fourth man was unable to escape and is still somewhere in the vicinity of the robbery.