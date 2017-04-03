Most Greek Unemployed Out of Work More Than a Year

ATHENS – Greece’s unemployment rate of 23 percent includes a staggering number of people whose year-long benefits have ended: five in seven of the jobless.

The number of long-term unemployed people in Greece has come to more than 807,000 and 33 percent of those are over 45, making it even more difficult for them to find work.

Full-time jobs are in constant decline and being replaced by part-time employment, whose share has reached an historic high of 10 percent, Kathimerini said in a report on the phenomenon and as the rate for those under 25 remains above 50 percent during a seven-year-long-and-counting economic and austerity crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of unemployed people have professional experience in sectors that are unlikely to recover and more than 70 percent of the country’s employers run small or medium-sized enterprises that are unlikely to create new jobs in the near future.

A quantitative analysis of the country’s statistics on unemployment and employment highlights a series of problems in the labor market, key of which are:

– Long-term unemployed has increased by 146 percent since the crisis began.

– The exodus of young professionals and university graduates to other countries coupled with an aging population resulted in the share of employed people over the age of 45 rising to 43.69 percent of all workers in end-2016 from 39.63 percent in 2010.

– In 2010 the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT recorded 3.99 million full-time jobs from a total of 4.28 million workers. By the end of there were 3.65 million people employed with 3.27 million of them in full-time work.

– A number of sectors that were key to the Greek economy in the past, such as construction and commerce, are in critical condition, with 154,000 former workers in wholesale or retail commerce out of work and 83,600 jobless in construction.