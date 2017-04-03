Energy Minister Stathakis Says Workers Protected When PPC Privatized

ATHENS – With furious workers at the country’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) threatening blackouts if the agency is privatized, Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis said their jobs will be protected but didn’t say how.

Stathakis told the Athens News Agency that, “We will totally safeguard the job positions and PPC’s role as the key pillar of the country’s energy market,” as union and rival political party opposition grew.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has agreed to a sale of the a 40 percent state stake in PPC, reneging on campaign promises to halt the sell-off of state enterprises.

Stathakis told ANA that, “We totally agree that PPC constitutes and will continue to constitute the main pillar of the country’s energy system and we will fully support any effort in order this huge wealth to remain in the hands of the public interest,” without explaining how that could happen if it’s transferred to a private company.

He said that in a review with the country’s lenders over a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did that the government would find a way to protect the workers.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, who opposes the sale he called “cannibalism” – but will vote it in Parliament – that the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) has “a plan against PPC’s wealth.”

He is simultaneously opposing and supporting the sale, saying his opposition is his private opinion and his support is to back Tsipras even though he disagrees with him.

Contradicting campaign pledges, Tsipras is giving the go-ahead for the sale, causing dissent in his party and leading the utility’s union to say its workers would strike over the plans demanded by international creditors the Premier swore he would resist before surrendering to them.

The deal would see the transfer to private interests of the state’s holdings in PPC’s lignite and hydroelectric power plants, Reuters said, citing a draft plan.

PPC’s union, Genop-DEI, opposes any sell-off of power producing units to reduce PPC’s share of the local electricity market, something that creditors have stipulated in bailout memorandums and want implemented – particularly the International Monetary Fund, one of the country’s key creditors. The union called a strike.

In a strong statement made to the left-wing Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, Skourletis declared that the sale of 40 percent of PPC’s plants is “beyond the contours of what has been agreed” between Greece and its lenders and indicated that the government should oppose plans to “cannibalize PPC.”

Tsipras, who said he wouldn’t tolerate any challenges to his fragile leadership of a coalition that includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) didn’t move to take any action against Skourletis though, who said the fire sale will serve “domestic and foreign business interests.”

Under terms of a 2015 bailout deal for Greece worth up to 86 billion euros, Public Power Corp. (PPC) is obliged to cut its dominance in the Greek market to below 50 percent by 2020.

The major opposition New Democracy (ND) earlier accused the government of selling off the utility in conjunction with the Leftist’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also reneged on pledges.

“The SYRIZA-ANEL government with its policies in the last two years has dissolved the public power corporation and led it to collapse to the benefit of its competitors,” New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said.

The government agreed with the Troika to limit the PPC share at 50 percent without an economic benefit, adding that it did nothing to implement a competitiveness plan for the company. He also said that this has led to reducing its market value.

Kikilias concluded: “There are huge responsibilities, both at business and political level. The involved ones should not have any doubt that they will give account for their actions”.