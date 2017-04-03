Arrivals Picking Up, Greece Will Push Refugee Deportations to Turkey

ATHENS – Seeing arrivals increasing from Turkey, Greece will prevent refugees and migrants whose asylum applications who appeal rejected asylum applications from a voluntary repatriation scheme being run by the International Organization for Migration.

The directive will come from Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas who is under pressure to cut the numbers on Aegean islands closest to Turkey, with Greece planning to ship more back.

A European Union swap deal with Turkey was suspended almost as soon as it began a year ago because of the overwhelming number of asylum applications in Greece, where there are more than 64,000 refugees and migrants, including some 14,000 on islands.

With better spring weather underway, there’s a new influx coming from Turkey, arriving there from war-and-strife torn Mideast countries, especially those fleeing Syria’s longstanding civil war.

Mouzalas has been criticized for poor conditions in detention centers and refugee camps with island mayors demanding they be relieved of the problem. They have largely been left to deal with it with the EU providing insufficient aid, they said, including European Commission migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos, a veteran Greek politician.

He has visited the island camps but while he said he has the power to force EU countries who have closed their borders to refugees and migrants to take some under a program they had previously agreed to, he said he won’t because it’s politically too sensitive for him to deal with.

Police on the islands are trying to to locate and detain migrants who face deportation to Turkey in line with the agreement and as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embroiled in a number of feuds with the EU, said he will unleash more unless he gets his way. Avramopoulos said that could trigger as many as three million more coming to already overburdened Greece.’

Last week, a new detention center opened on Kos to detain migrants facing deportation. Others awaiting the outcome of asylum applications or inclusion in the IOM’s repatriation scheme are to remain in the island’s main reception center.

A similar center for migrants awaiting deportation is operating on Lesbos, which is hosting the most and as island mayors want more relief before the summer tourist season arrives.

Police on Chios, where there has been violence in the centers, said there’s been an upsurge in arrivals from Turkey as local residents are stepping up their protests against housing them, grown weary of being mostly left alone to provide help.

A police official told Kathimerini that the main police precinct on the island is already full of migrants and there are no other facilities to accommodate new arrivals. “We don’t know what to do,” he said.