Wheaton College Hosts Free Public Screening of “Modern Christian Martyrs”

WHEATON, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago was honored to join with Wheaton College to offer a free public screening of the new documentary Modern Christian Martyrs on Wednesday, March 29, at historic Blanchard Hall on the college campus.

A Question/Answer session followed featuring Greek Orthodox Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Antiochian Orthodox Father Nicholas Dahdal, and Robert Sweise of the Chicago Chapter of In Defense of Christians, all of whom appear in the documentary.

The event was hosted by Wheaton College’s Department of Politics and International Relations, the Center for Urban Engagement and the World Christian Fellowship together with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago.

The documentary concerns the ongoing Genocide of the Christian minority population of Syria, focusing on the Alkhoury family of Chicago and featuring Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Bishop Munib Younan, US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Father Dahdal, Reverend Stan Davis, and Rabbi Michael Balinsky, among those interviewed in the film.

The documentary was produced by the Greater Chicago Broadcast Ministries and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and has been aired on The Live Well Channel 7.2 each Sunday throughout March. The documentary is available on the website of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago: www.Chicago.GoArch.org.