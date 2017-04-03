Memorial Service for EOKA at Holy Cross Whitestone (Video)

By Eleni Sakellis

WHITESTONE – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios presided over the Divine Liturgy at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone on Sunday, April 2 which included a special memorial service for EOKA (Ethniki Organosis Kyprion Agoniston, in English-National Organization of Cypriot Fighters), the Greek Cypriot nationalist organization that fought a campaign for the end of British rule in Cyprus, for the island’s self-determination, and for eventual union with Greece.

His Eminence spoke eloquently about the fifth Sunday of Lent dedicated to St. Mary of Egypt and the Bible reading from St. Mark which focuses on service to others. The archbishop then spoke about the memorial for those who fought and died for the freedom of Cyprus in 1955-59.

The young people, he noted, were willing to sacrifice their lives to establish an independent Cyprus. He mentioned reading letters from these young soldiers many of them leaving behind their wives and children, and how the letters were full of faith and dedication to serve the cause of freedom. Their sacrifice must not be forgotten.

Among those in attendance at the services and the luncheon that followed were Consul General of Cyprus in New York Vasilios Philippou, Permanent Representative of Greece at the UN Dr. Catherine Boura, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN Ambassador Kornelios Korneliou, Deputy Permanent Representative Menelaos Menelaou, Founder of the Pancyprian Association of America and President and CEO of American Network Solutions Philip Christopher, Executive Director of the US-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce Despina Ioannou Axiotakis, members of the Pancyprian Association, guests, and parishioners.

Among those who spoke during the luncheon in the Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall were Ambassador Philippou who noted the pride felt for the heroes of Cyprus and their great sacrifice just as their parents were proud of them, and all Hellenism must unite on behalf of Cyprus as the struggle continues.

Philip Christopher also spoke at the event, saying that we are celebrating to make sure the struggle of 1955-59 was not in vain. He mentioned an upcoming event that will take place in Washington, DC which will be attended by the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades in June and invited all those present to join in giving voice to end the occupation of Cyprus and showing unity among all Hellenism and Hellenic groups. Christopher noted that as Americans of Hellenic descent, we all fight for Hellenic values and for Cyprus though there are only 50,000 Greek Cypriots in the US who do so much for the community, there is more that can be done.

Archbishop Demetrios thanked Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos and all those at Holy Cross Whitestone who helped make the event possible. His Eminence said, “Whatever we say about EOKA, it’s not enough.” Their heroic action was a shock to the British, but even during the occupation when he had visited the island nation with a group of priests, he noted the tremendous hospitality of the people of Cyprus, who in spite of food shortages still managed to offer chocolates, orange juice, “whatever they could give us.”

The archbishop said that with such people, such heroes, and people like Philip Christopher, working to end the occupation, and it is worse than an occupation we have to find a word for it after all these years, with these heroes, the fight cannot stop until Cyprus is free.

Traditional Greek and Cypriot nistisima foods provided by Zenon Taverna were served at the luncheon.