Anastasiades, Akinci Dinner Meeting Brings No Answers for Collapsed Cyprus Unity Talks

NICOSIA — Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had dinner April 2 but couldn’t agree on how to restart collapsed unity talks, bringing another blow to hopes to bring the island back together again.

The dinner was arranged and brokered by United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide who has constantly been predicting imminent breakthroughs only to be proved wrong before again being optimistic.

Akinci stormed away from the negotiations previously, furious that the Cypriot Parliament – after Anastasiades’ party abstained – approved an annual commemoration of a 1950 referendum which called for union, or Enosis, with Greece.

Akinci, echoing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also insisted that Turkey be allowed to keep a standing 30,000-strong army on the island along with the right to militarily intervene, as it did 43 years earlier.

Anastasiades, who before the dinner called for the talks to begin again in earnest, and Akinci issued a statement after saying more work is needed to prepare the ground for the resumption, despite having their first face-to-face meeting after nearly two months that was hoped would clear the negotiations logjam.

They said in a joint statement that would continue contacts with them both to get negotiations back on track.

The leaders said they had an “open and constructive” exchange about what caused the talks to break down on Feb. 16 and shared ideas about moving the process forward, continuing their habit of putting out press releases with no details beyond promising words that have failed to yield any results to reunify the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion that occupied the northern third.

“The two leaders reconfirmed their joint commitment to finding a solution in the best interest of all Cypriots, taking into account the concerns of both communities,” the joint statement said with no details in diplomatic code that usually means nothing happened.

The brief statement came at the end of a highly anticipated dinner hosted by Eide, where it was hoped the two leaders could smooth out their differences and then get back to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The four-hour dinner was held at a defunct luxury hotel that now doubles as a UN barracks inside the controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital, Nicosia. Several dozen supporters greeted the leaders as they arrived.

After 21 months of solid progress, the talks broke down amid Turkish Cypriot protests over a bill making the commemoration of a 1950 referendum in support of union with Greece mandatory in Greek Cypriot schools.

The referendum preceded a four-year guerrilla campaign by the majority Greek Cypriots against British colonial rule before the island gained independence in 1960.

Akinci, who insisted that the Greek Cypriot bid for union was the “root cause” of the island’s problems, said talks could begin only if the legislation is repealed.

Anastasiades said the legislation did not signal a Greek Cypriot deviation from a deal for a federated Cyprus.

He said Akinci used the bill as an excuse to walk out of talks amid a hardening of the Turkish Cypriot stance ahead of Turkey’s April 16 referendum in which Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes, is seeking near-dictatorial powers in the wake of a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)