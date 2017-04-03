Tsipras Wants Pension Cuts Delayed Until After 2019 Elections

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he’ll agree to more austerity – reneging again – but only if international creditors agree for it to be implemented after 2019 elections as his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is taking a beating in polls for breaking campaign promises to reverse harsh measures.

SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has broken its promises to reverse austerity to complete negotiations with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.71 billion).

The lenders want more pension cuts, taxes on low-income people and families and diluting workers’ rights which Tsipras insisted would be offset by countermeasures and as he’s frantically trying to prevent them being imposed during an election year.

SYRIZA has fallen as much as 15 points behind the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives it beat twice in 2015 and with the Leftists far out of favor even with their hard-core constituency after Tsipras broke his pledges to help the country’s most vulnerable at the same time he said he’s saving the country.

He said the Parliament his coalition controls by three votes will support more austerity even though some of his ministers said they vehemently object but will follow his orders to back him.

In an interview with the newspaper Ethnos he said, “A decision [on reforms] will be approved (and) Parliament will vote on measures and countermeasures, which will be implemented after 2019, only after sufficient measures on state debt emerge and are implemented,” but the Troika said they won’t agree to that, dragging out the talks some 18 months already, creating more political and economic uncertainty.

Most of the money from the third rescue package has been withheld until he complies and as the International Monetary Fund (IMF,) which the Troika wants to have join the bailout, said it won’t until Tsipras buckles again as he has previously after saying he wouldn’t.

On April 7, the Eurogroup of finance ministers from the 18 European Union countries using the euro, will meet on Malta and Tsipras said he expects to have a technical agreement but then although Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that won’t happen.

A prospective deal that was said to be done has unraveled as Tsipras keeps backpedaling and with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into an embarrassing surrender to Capitalist lenders, said to be getting tired of it.

He sent a letter to the Troika proposing a different way to cut the equivalent of 1 percent of Gross Domestic Product in pension spending from what had been agreed with the lenders just a few days earlier complicated matters, Kathimerini said.

That came after Tsipras reportedly was unhappy about the idea of a cut in pension spending all in 2019 as he faces a showdown with New Democracy unless snap elections are called before then.

By sending the letter proposing a different formula on pensions, the Greek government essentially undid the progress that had been made during talks in Brussels the previous week.

The IMF said if Greece wants to renegotiate the pension issue, the agency would reopen talks on cutting workers’ rights after a deal had been reached to delay it.

The IMF had agreed to drop demands for an increase in the monthly limit on collective dismissals and for employers to have the right to deny employment (lockout) during an industrial dispute.

In return, Greece has accepted that collective bargaining of sectoral employment deals could only be reinstituted after the end of the current bailout program in the summer of 2018, the newspaper said.