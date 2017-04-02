SYRIZA Agrees to Troika-Demanded Devastating Pension Cuts

ΑTHENS – Breaking a vow not to impose “one more euro of austerity,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition has reportedly agreed to new pension cuts of up to 620 euros ($661.20) per month in a desperate bid to finish a bailout deal with international creditors.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has broken its promises to reverse austerity to complete negotiations with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.71 billion).

The adjustment to pensions being considered by the government will inflict cuts ranging from 5 to 620 euros per month for at least 1.4 million pensioners if the reduction of the so-called “personal difference” – the gap between the pension as calculated according to the old method and that using the new calculation system – is imposed on all retirees, said Kathimerini.

The biggest cuts will be made to those who got high pensions after fewer years of work as it was possible in Greece previously to retire at ages as low as 35. Cuts of up to 40 percent will be made on top of previous cuts demanded by the creditors to insure foreign banks would be repaid.

There will also be some people on quite low pensions who can expect to see a rise in their monthly benefits, in some cases reaching up to 20 percent, if they have retired after many years of work, but cuts will make up the majority.

Those who are next most-at-risk are pensioners getting more than 1,000 euros ($1066.45) who will see reductions of about 18 percent on top of earlier cuts to their monthly benefits, auxiliary pensions and lump sums they earned over the years but which have now been taken away from them in large part.

Pensioners of the former manufacturers’ fund (TEBE) will be hit with the greatest cut (of about 620 euros per month).

Cuts of 6-18 percent are coming even for those with the minimum pension of 486.64 euros ($518.98), up to 87 euros – which will then be taxed although tax cheats, the rich, politicians and the privilege continue to largely escape the austerity and economic crisis with impunity.