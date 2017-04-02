Greek Defense Scandal Probe Seen Bringing More Charges

ATHENS – Greek prosecutors are expected to bring additional criminal charges against Defense Ministry officials during the 2001-03 tenure of PASOK’s Yiannos Papantoniou, as the probe is widening.

The Parliament had approved the investigation into alleged corruption involving contracts at the agency that was being used by officials to steal scores of millions of euros.

The newspaper Kathimerini reported more charges are coming against officials yet unnamed, citing unidentified sources who reportedly said Swiss judicial authorities had sent Greek corruption prosecutors information regarding an insurance contract and two bank accounts alleged to be linked to Papantoniou. It remained unclear whether the information dispatched by Swiss prosecutors allegedly incriminates the former minister in suspicious transactions or whether it embroils other ministry or military officials.

Iliana Zamanika, the corruption prosecutor who has been handling an ongoing probe into defense deals signed by Papantoniou, is now expected to review her files and to issue the fresh charges, the newspaper said.

According to a press report that led to the resignation last week of Greece’s top prosecutor, Eleni Raikou, Zamanika wrote to her superiors alleging that Raikou covered up aspects of an investigation into Papantoniou, previously found guilty of failing to report his wealth but for which he was able to buy out jail time.

It was Raikou’s investigation into Papantoniou, however, that led to Parliament voting last week to set up an investigative committee to probe defense deals under him.

Raikou had also been leading an investigation into alleged corruption by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, and cited pressure and threats from “the health sector” but also from “unofficial centers of power” as reasons for her resignation.

It’s common in Greece for allegations against officials to be tossed around without identifying who brought them in a culture where there is internecine political warfare constantly raging.

Supreme Court chief Vassiliki Thanou has launched an investigation into the claims by and against Raikou with even the judicial system under a cloud.

The newspaper said that before she quit, Raikou had found that Novartis had bribed more than 4,800 doctors in Greece.

In her resignation letter, Raikou indicated that her investigation traced at least 28 million euros in payments from a Novartis account in Switzerland to accounts of Greek doctors and other individuals, though she did not reveal explicit links to politicians.

CORRUPTION HISTORY

Papantoniou’s tenure followed the 1996-2001 resign as Defense Minister of fellow PASOK (now Democratic Alignment) veteran Akis Tsochatzopoulos as Defense Minister, during which he stole 50 million euros ($53.48 million) from contracts, prosecutors said, leading to his arrest, conviction and receiving a 20-year jail sentence in 2013.

The lawmakers unanimously backed a committee to look into four billion euros ($4.28 billion) of contracts that were signed when Papantoniou.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said the investigation would uncover vast wrongdoing including how the Athens stock market crashed in the late 1990s.

While supporting the probe, rival parties said Tsipras brought it up now to distract attention from stalled talks with international creditors over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros, some $91.98 billion.

Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou had been convicted for trying to hide 1.3 million euros ($1.39 billion) in a Swiss bank account from Greek authorities.

“In the past these issues [of corruption] were covered up either by political interventions in the justice system or by a conspiracy of silence . . . We’re going to unmask them,” Tsipras said ahead of the vote, the Financial Times reported.

Papantoniou has strongly denied wrongdoing. He said in a statement that “a dozen” previous judicial probes of defense and security contracts signed while he was minister failed to produce any evidence to support corruption allegations.

“The timing of the probe suggests it’s a diversionary tactic by a government under severe pressure. But people who worked on these contracts at the time they were negotiated have suggested there may be substance to the charges,” Costas Iordanides, a political commentator and defense analyst told the newspaper.

A judicial official said that although the statute of limitations for corruption charges in the case had expired, Papantoniou could face prosecution on criminal charges of conspiracy and money-laundering if convicted.