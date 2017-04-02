Celebrating the 102nd Birthday of «Eθνικός Κήρυξ» – By Antonis I. Diamataris, Publisher/Director of Τhe National Herald

This Sunday, April 2nd, our Greek language daily will celebrate its 102nd birthday.

I am numb. The blood in my body is frozen cold. I am looking at the number -102- and cannot believe it.

Yet it’s true. It’s simple arithmetic. Given that it was founded on April 2nd, 1915, on April 2nd, 2017, it will be 102 years old.

Okay, now that we have settled that, let me attempt to answer a few questions.

The most obvious one is why should you care. After all 80% of you read only- for whatever reason- this edition, the English language edition.

Well, it is telling that this community has been able to maintain a daily Greek language newspaper for more than a century, as a source of news, as a point of reference.

It holds on to its identity – even as it assimilates from generation to generation.

Apparently, we are a stubborn people. Yes, we look to the future, but there is so much of who we are, where we came from, what we have gone through, that we want to preserve.

On a personal level someone in our families, might be parents, a papou and yiayia, an uncle, someone might have asked you to bring the paper home everyday, after school, or work.

It’s a story I have heard so many times.

Or for those of you residing outside the major centers of Greek immigrants you might have seen the postman deliver the paper to the house, you might have heard it being quoted in the political arguments around the family table.

You might even have found a job, or read of the death of a friend in the pages of Ethnikos Kirix.

And some of you might have learned to read Greek through Εθνικός Κήρυξ, as so many of you tell us.

And some of you give it as a gift to someone or read it faithfully everyday.

Thus one way or another, chances are, you have being touched, in some way, by it.

Now that we have determined that is of value to all of us, no matter if we read it today or our grandparents read it 80 years ago, let’s touch briefly about what I think is its future.

In few words, it never looked brighter if it stays committed to its core mission of serving with passion and independence the community and takes advantage of the revolution in technology to reach across the US and across the Hellenic world.

And believe me, given the sad state of the Greek media in Greece, it can even do the reverse of what it has done, that is, it can make substantial inroads in Greece itself.

In any event let’s soak in the moment, let’s comprehend what this number 102 means for the community and let’s thank the generations of readers and staff for keeping alive and strong something that holds us together the flame of our heritage, Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

Thank you –Σας ευχαριστούμε.