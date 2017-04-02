Warren, Ohio, Celebrating Greek Independence

WARREN — For many years, members of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren have organized an annual parade, program and luncheon to honor Greek accomplishments and contributions.

Members of St. Demetrios marched from the church off High Street NE to city hall off Mahoning Avenue for a program celebrating the 196th year of Greek Independence, which began in 1821.

Mayor Doug Franklin said to Tribune Chronicle, “We gather to commemorate great patriots and all that was won as well as what their descendants have done all over the world since. If it weren’t for the ancient Greeks establishing the earliest roots of democracy, the United States of America would not exist as it does today.”

