After HQ Attack, Golden Dawn Official Held in Gang Beating of Student

ATHENS – Police detained an official of the extremist-right Golden Dawn party, whose offices were attacked earlier, for the vicious beating of a 24-year-old student by assailants police said were linked to the group.

The attack came in the Athens neighborhood of Ambelokipi and was said to have been directed by the 42-year-old official who denied being there despite being identified by a number of witnesses, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

It was reported that he works for Golden Dawn at its Athens’ headquarters and used to work in the office in Parliament of GD leader Nikos Michaloliakos who, along with all his Members of Parliament and dozens of group members, has been on a long-delayed trial on charges of running a criminal gang as well as orchestrating beatings, which they deny. They attack in packs and often against single targets or only when Golden Dawn has a big numerical advantage.

Witnesses told police that they saw a group of people affiliated with GD attack the 24-year-old and beat him and taking his bag, which contained his cellphone and documents.

The student was being treated for head injuries in the capital’s Erythros Stavros Hospital and was expected to be questioned by police when he has recovered.

The assault happened only a few hours after asked attackers smashed and vandalized Golden Dawn’s headquarters with sledge hammers and other tools in broad daylight, captured on surveillance videos.

Police said several people were detained for questioning after the attack after the smashing of the party’s storefront during rush hour traffic as anarchists, terrorists and other extremists defy authorities openly.

Founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, Golden Dawn came third in the 2015 general elections, with a surge in popular support during the country’s major financial crisis.

Party offices have been targeted in the past in bomb attacks, while two Golden Dawn members were shot dead in 2013, an attack claimed by a far-left militant group.

Party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris accused the government of turning a blind eye to attacks against Golden Dawn.

“They think that with terrorism and petrol bombs they will stop Golden Dawn. Golden Dawn will not be stopped and it is the only force that is standing up to the selling out of Greece,” he said.

On March 26, members of anti-establishment groups attacked the offices of the far-right Golden Dawn party in Hania on Crete and also clashed with riot police.

An undisclosed number of people were detained after the attack, which caused damage to the entrance of the building.

According to reports, the protesters gathered outside the offices to demonstrate against a planned rally by the party in Hania. The clashes ended after police used tear gas.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)