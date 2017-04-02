Anarchists Try to Storm Tsipras’ Office, PASOK HQ Firebombed

ATHENS – Violence against political targets is stepping up in Greece with an attack even on the Prime Minister’s residence as well as the firebombing of the former PASOK Socialists’ headquarters and riot police stationed outside.

Police detained 14 people April 1 after members of the Rouvikonas (Rubicon) anarchist group tried to force their way into the Maximos Mansion, where the office of Premier Alexis Tsipras is housed.

The protesters tried to catch police guarding the building off-guard but were stopped as they tried to storm into the building after tossing around some flyers, with a number also escaping.

Rouvikonas, known for its raids on politicians’ offices and public buildings, claimed responsibility for the incident in an online post.

The night before, riot police outside the offices of the Democratic Alignment, the renamed PASOK which fell from favor after going against its stated principles and supported austerity measures as part of a former coalition partner in which it served the New Democracy Conservatives, faced a hail of Molotov cocktails, a favorite weapon of anarchists.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which was the latest in a line of similar attacks at the same spot on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.

“More than 50 Molotov cocktails at Harilaou Trikoupi,” tweeted PASOK’s spokesman Pavlos Christidis. “Does someone have to be killed for some people to wake up?” he added with party officials upset the attacks on its headquarters haven’t been stopped.

Rival political parties have blamed Tsipras and SYRIZA, which is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, for tolerating the violence that has been increasing, with establishment targets in the crosshairs.

Rouvikonas has been directing more attacks at government and establishment symbols, this time breaking into the office of a company that collects apartment building maintenance fees,causing damage, officials said.

The group threw flyers around the office on Psarron Street in Omonia on March 22 before leaving the premises and later posting online it was angry that the home of a family had been seized after it was unable to pay a 3,870-euro ($4170) debt to the company.

Two days earlier, the group smashed its way into the office of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) where a top executive, with most people seeing big pay and pension cuts during austerity measures, gave himself a promotion and retired to get an additional 100,000-euro ($107,770) retirement bonus on top of his big lump sum and monthly package.

According to reports, the assailants smashed windows, threw paint and damaged a car parked outside.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group said it carried out the attack in protest at ADMIE executives being granted salary hikes while thousands of families have been deprived of electricity due to their inability to pay their bills.

Earlier in March, the gang forced its way into the head office of the Athens Law School in central Athens and said it was protesting cancellation of an event and called on the government to grant a furlough to convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, a leading member of the now defunct urban terror group November 17 who is serving a life sentence.

Other recent targets included a notary office responsible for helping banks foreclosure on homes, another promise broken by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who vowed to help the country’s most vulnerable before he imposed more austerity, including an avalanche of tax and utility bill hikes.

In January, a group of 30-40 Rouvikonas members stormed and occupied the Athens offices of the SYRIZA-affiliated Avgi newspaper, after an earlier protest where they shouted slogans and scattered flyers protesting government-led pension cuts and higher social security fees.

The group posted a message on an anarchist website claiming it had organized the earlier protest because the “Labor Ministry is the main conductor belt via which these decisions are transferred to the populace.”

“There is no reason why we should watch the same scene repeating itself. Institutions, government, opposition, [bailout] review, new measures. There is no reason why we should even take this piece of shadow theater seriously,” the message added.