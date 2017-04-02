Nick Galis Becomes Just the Sixth non NBA-er to be Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall (Video)

THESSALONIKI – A historical moment for Greek basketball and Aris BC as Greek Basketball legend Nick Galis has been selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Class of 2017.

Known for his great scoring ability and as the greatest player in Greek history, we welcome @ARISBCgr legend Nick Galis. #17HoopClass — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 1, 2017

It’s been a long time coming for one of the absolute best European players of all time. Nick Galis will be a part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class, the only European to receive the honor this year, Eurohoops says.

One of the top European scorers in the history of the sport, Galis has been a synonym for the Greek Basketball Golden Age that has taken place since 1987. It was then that Galis led the Greek national team to the Eurobasket title, as a top scorer and MVP of the tournament, bringing forth a a new era for the sport in the country. It was the first title that Greece has won in a international competition.

“To be part of the ‘Hall Of Fame’ is a great honor,” Nick Galis wrote on his Facebook page, adding that it is even greater to “be part of the people’s hearts”.

Το να ανήκω στην “Αίθουσα της Δόξας” του Μπάσκετ είναι ύψιστη τιμή. Το να βρίσκομαι στις καρδιές του κόσμου είναι… https://t.co/Xl9Jjr9pcd — Nick Galis (@NickGalis6) April 2, 2017

Honored and thankful at the same time, one of the best times of my life. pic.twitter.com/nOhRn576qn — Nick Galis (@NickGalis6) April 1, 2017

“Congratulations to the great Nick Galis who now belongs to Naismith Hall of Fame. We all wish to get at his level someday,” NBA’s Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo commented via Twitter.

Συγχαρητήρια στον τεράστιο Νίκο Γκάλη που πλέον ανήκει στο Naismith Hall of Fame! Μακάρι μια μέρα να τον φτάσουμε. — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 1, 2017

With the Greek national team, Galis had also won silver medal in Eurobasket 1989, where he was also the leading scorer. Actually, Galis led all players in points during every single international competition he participated from 1983 to 1991.

In a national level, Galis was the Greek League top scorer from 1981 to 1991 and scoring leader in European Champions Cup from 1986 to 1992 plus 1994.

Galis spent the majority of his career playing with Aris Thessaloniki BC with which he won the 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 Greek League titles. He finished his career in Panathinaikos with which he won the 1993 Greek Cup.