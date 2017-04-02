SYRIZA Wants Probe of Health Spending – Before its Term

ATHENS – While continuing to cut spending on health care, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said it wants a probe of alleged corruption in the sector when its political rivals were in power.

SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) called for the investigation which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras predicted would reveal vast wrongdoing although critics said he’s just trying to deflect attention from stalled austerity talks with international creditors due to bring harsh new measures.

The government wants a committee set up to look into what it said was corruption and gross mismanagement between 1997-2014 and referred to widespread “waste” and “corruption” and “dealings between politicians and state officials with powerful business interests in the area of procurements and medicine,” but didn’t identify any, common in Greece where blanket charges are made without naming anyone.

SYRIZA came to power January, 2015 and brought on board ANEL to get nine votes to have a three-vote majority in Parliament.

Former PASOK (now Democratic Alignment) lawmaker Andreas Loverdos, who served as Health Minister, said he would agree to a probe as long as it includes scrutiny of the SYRIZA-ANEL’s term so far, during which doctors said it has brought the health system and hospital to the verge of collapse.

Tsipras earlier referred to “clouds gathering over the health sector… one scandal after another,” pointing to the case of the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) for allegedly using 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million) to advertise when critics said it could have been done for free.

Also being investigated is alleged corruption by Novartis, Europe’s second-largest pharmaceutical company and its role in Greece, a case Tsipras said could even surpass that of Siemens, the German engineering giant said to have paid millions in bribes to Greek officials.