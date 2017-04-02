Leader Olympiakos Beats Platanias 2-1 in Greek league

ATHENS (AP) — Olympiakos came from behind to beat visiting Platanias 2-1 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Takis Lemonis, a former Olympiakos player in his third stint as manager who replaced the sacked Paulo Bento, saw his team fall behind at the end of the first half. Defender Diogo Figueiras blocked a shot on goal with his arm and Giorgos Manoussos converted the penalty.

Marko Marin equalized in the 54th after an exchange of passes with Costas Fortounis, and Alaixys Romao scored the winner from close range, assisted by Figueiras.

Olympiakos is nine points ahead of second-placed Panionios, which hosts Atromitos on Sunday.

Platanias is seventh.

Also, Levadiakos beat Veria 3-1, and Xanthi drew at Giannena 1-1.