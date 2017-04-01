Restart Stalled Peace Talks Immediately, Cyprus President Says

NICOSIA (AP) — The Greek Cypriot president of ethnically divided Cyprus is calling for an immediate restart of stalled reunification talks as the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots looks to a resumption of negotiations after April 7.

President Nicos Anastasiades said Saturday talks should focus on proposals that serve the interests of all Cypriots, not “third countries”— an indirect reference to Turkey which seeks to keep troops and military intervention rights on Cyprus as part of any peace accord reunifying the island as a federation.

A United Nations-hosted dinner for the two leaders Sunday aims to clinch a swift restart of talks that broke down in February amid a squabble over Cyprus’ troubled history.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said earlier that the next two months will be key to a deal.