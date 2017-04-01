New Democracy Accuses Government of Selling off PPC

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) in an announcement on Friday accused the government of selling off the Public Power Corporation (PPC).

“The SYRIZA-ANEL government with its policies in the last two years has dissolved the public power corporation and led it to collapse to the benefit of its competitors,” ND spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said.

As he said, the government agreed with the troika to limit the PPC share at 50 percent without an economic benefit, adding that it did nothing to implement a competitiveness plan for the company. He also said that this has led to reducing its market value.

Kikilias concluded: “There are huge responsibilities, both at business and political level. The involved ones should not have any doubt that they will give account for their actions.”