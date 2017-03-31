Drug Dealers, Gangs Take Over Athens Square Near SYRIZA’s HQ

ATHENS – Drug dealers and gangs are openly operating in a central square in full view of a riot police bus and the headquarters of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party, residents have complained.

They said that Koumoundourou Square, which also houses a number of Chinese businesses, has been taken over by the gangs and dealers who sell in broad daylight and have turned it into a filthy pen of illicit activity, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The area had been revived until SYRIZA, which is said to harbor anarchists, terrorist sympathizers and anti-establishment elements who are opposed to the police, took over two years ago.

Some 18 months ago it was announced that the OKANA, the Greek Organization Against Drugs, would return to nearby Sophocleous Street after finding shelter for a few years at the Sotiria Hospital.

It hasn’t yet but that news led to drug dealers scurrying to the area after Omonia Square, almost adjacent to Athens City Hall, had been cleared of them.

“After 2011 the situation had shown such a marked improvement that we couldn’t believe it, as children played and rode their bicycles in Koumoundourou Square,” resident Vaso Nikolakopoulou told Kathimerini.

But now, according to Nikolakopoulou and other locals, the square belongs to the drug dealers, as many as 30 at a time who do their businesses without fear of arrest.

“Every time we go tell (riot police) to do something, they respond they don’t have the authority to do anything,” a Chinese business person who has run a business there for 18 years told the newspaper.