ATHENS – Greece’s crushing seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis has created record unemployment, deep poverty, homelessness and a spike in suicides but people aren’t turning to the bottle for solace.

That was the finding of a study by Athens University’s Mental Health Research Institute as part of the EU’s Joint Action on Reducing Alcohol Related Harm initiative which found only 21.8 percent of Greeks get drunk at least once a year, far less than the 40.9 percent than the European Union.

Alcohol, especially beer and wine, are a common part of meals in Greece and for social gatherings and while the legal drinking age is 18 Greeks drink moderately and often with food and Greek police set up roadside random checks of drivers and the law states blood alcohol of 0.05 percent, half that in the United States, stipulates drunkenness.

According to the study, 11.7 percent of Greeks claimed to abuse alcohol – either drinking in the morning or suffering blackouts – compared to an EU average of 20 percent.

It’s much more common for tourists, especially Britons who have a notorious reputation for violence and drinking on islands, to get drunk.