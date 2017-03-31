Gastronomy tourism in Greece has been growing rapidly

ATHENS (ANA) – New tourism programmes are expected to open as part of the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2014-2020, according to the secretary general of Tourism, Giorgos Tziallas.

The tourism secretary general explained that 120 million euros will be channelled to the creation of new tourism businesses, such as tourist agencies and hotels, while another 25 million euros will be channelled to municipalities.

Tziallas expressed his optimism over the course of tourism in Greece, adding that it is a sector that has resisted the crisis and is constantly growing.

“The tourism sector brings revenues despite the current report of the Bank of Greece. I believe that these results do not reflect the current figures and the research methods may need updating,” he underlined.