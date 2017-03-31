Michael Kritikos Sells Gyros in Wynwood on Original Greek Food Truck

MIAMI – The Original Greek operates from a mobile kitchen in a bright blue food truck that can be found in Wynwood and various locales two hours south or north.

The blue and white Greek flag flaps by the logo depicting a trio of Greek islands in a white sea done like a woodcut print, Miami Herald reports.

Order at the counter and take your food to go or stand and scarf your gyros at one of two high-top tables. The truck is out mostly in late afternoon and evening.

There are plans to move into a permanent location with an expanded menu before the end of the year, with the truck participating in events like the Wynwood art walk and roundups and available for on-site catering.

Greek-American owner Michael Kritikos served in the Greek army to honor his heritage. His parents are from a village on the island of Karpathos between Crete and Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. They emigrated to Cleveland in the early ’60s and both worked in factories until opening street food stalls around the city.

Michael had his own stand in the worst part of town when 13, so he learned street smarts (a family spy kept an eye on him).

He studied international marketing at the University of Akron and did some import export business but ended up helping a good friend open a Mediterranean restaurant in the Little Italy of Cleveland. In 2011 he came to Fort Lauderdale to run an exclusive restaurant and club.

When the food truck trend hit he invested in a custom-built truck with a kitchen he designed.