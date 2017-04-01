SYRIZA Accepts Pension Cuts for Bailout Deal, IMF Wants More

ATHENS – With reports it’s already a done deal, Greece and international creditors said only that they are closing on an agreement over terms of a long-delayed third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($91.94 billion).

The news agency Reuters earlier had said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition had agreed to post-2018 additional pension cuts, lowering the tax-free threshold and diluting workers rights it said would be offset by countermeasures but those have already been rejected by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism.

The government insisted it could reach a technical deal by an April 7 Eurozone meeting as it pushes its hopes for debt relief as well.

But representatives of the International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($256.69 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agrees to more austerity, told Kathimerini envoys would not return to Greece until a deal is within sight.

So far, what the two sides have managed to agree on is to reduce the tax-free threshold to 5,900 euros from the current 8,636 euros ($8,947) to 5,900 euros ($6,310) to tax the poor as the government can’t get the money from tax cheats as it vowed.

Also, there would be cuts to the pension of 900,000 retirees, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos confirmed in a meeting with lawmakers from SYRIZA’s partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also reneged on pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

That comes after Tsipras wore he would not agree to “one more euro of austerity,” but accepted billions more instead.

The big obstacles remain calls by the IMF for further cuts to pensions following those already imposed by Tsipras after he said he would reject them and which saw his popularity plummet over charges he reneged on campaign promises to protect the country’s most vulnerable.

That demand seems to have derailed what looked to be an agreement acceptable to both sides, the newspaper said, along with IMF demands for earlier imposition of more tough measures on workers, pensioners and the poor as politicians, the rich, privileged and tax cheats escape.

The IMF doesn’t want the reforms to begin in 2020, it was said, because it fears Tsipras, who has been compliant after being defiant, will lose elections in 2019 and a new government, with the New Democracy Conservatives holding a big lead in polls, won’t accept them.

There are still hopes that the framework for an agreement could be presented at the April 7 meeting, and give the Greek Parliament narrowly controlled by the government time to act before a May 22 Eurozone meeting when the IMF is due to say whether it will join the Troika.

Some factions within SYRIZA were barking again about the terms, as they have before although they then followed Tsipras’ orders to vote for them. SYRIZA members said because they philosophically oppose what they impose that technically it’s not their fault and they didn’t do it.