The Children of ISIS: Τhe Future Terrorists

By Dr. Andre Gerolymatos*

In March, after the Syrian army drove ISIS for the second time from Palmyra, they discovered dozens of corpses of child soldiers as young as 11 years old. More recently, overthree hundred so-called cubs of the Caliphate have been killed in and around Mosul after ISIS committed them to battle, according to human rights groups. Sadly,child soldiers is not a new atrocity, but “child terrorists” will be the horrific future of a post ISIS world.

As ISIS is staring at total defeat in Iraq and Syria it has resorted to dispatching brainwashed children into battle and almost certain death. Tragically, more child troops will perish in the ongoing battles for Mosul and Raga as Iraqi Government and Syrian forces as well as their allies continue their fight to liberate the Western half of one unfortunate city and liberate the other.

In a video purportedly released by the Islamic State in August 2016 titled “The Nations Will Gather against You,” fivecaptured Kurds allegedly members of the YPG (the Kurdish militia “Peoples Protection Units”) are executed by child soldiers. The video was released on August 26 on ISIS terrorist channels from “Wilayat ar-Raqqa, or “State of Raqqa,” an ISIS-occupied region of Syria. Raqqa is the “capital” of the so-called Islamic State.

The video features multiple executions of at least 14 men being killed by ISIS men, boys, and seniors. According to Site Intel Group, the executioners are children of foreign Islamic State militants and are identified by ISIS as British, Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian, and Uzbek citizens.

Other videos released by ISIS depict children armed with weaponsfilmed taking part in a training mission, going from room to room in an abandoned building searching for tied-up captives. The victims are placed in the building to both facilitate real life training exercises and to “bloody” the young fighters and accustom them to committing murder.

As the children move from room to room, the video shows one young boy shooting a man in the leg, and then firing his weapon at point blank range to the man’s head, while another terrified prisoner is cornered on a roof before plunging to his death. The executions and training continue as children seek out fresh hostages held in the building. Other ISIS film footage has shown youngsters shooting jumpsuit-wearing prisoners in the back of the head and delivering chilling threats to the terror organization’s enemies.

When ISIS seized power in parts of Syria and Iraq in 2013 it took over schools and immediately began “educating” childrenin ISIS ideology.In effect, the children have been instructed in extreme interpretations of the Koran. ISIS also took over orphanages as well as constructing news ones in which the orphans came under the protection of local ISIS commanders.With no parents to nurture or pass on to them their own morality the orphans have simply beenmolded from an early age intobrainwashed killing automatons.

Various activist groups that document ISIS atrocities, describe the children as a “lost generation”. Furthermore, these groups have raised concerns that even if ISIS is defeated, their young recruits could continue its bloody attempts to establish a brutal “caliphate”.It has become apparentthat the Islamic State leadership has planned a future for these young people as part of its jihadist efforts. The Activists urge world leaders to prepare to rehabilitate former child fighters in the future. Today’s child militants no doubt will develop into tomorrow’s adult terrorists.

The child soldier deployment is an eerie echo of the closing days of the Second World War where the Nazis had send out the Hitler Youth to fight the well-armed and trained Soviet troops that had poured into East Germany. Comparisons have also been drawn with the German fascist youth wing and the Cubs of the Caliphate. As much as the Hitler Youth were indoctrinated and convinced to fight and die for the Fatherland, the Cubs are brainwashed and prepared to serve as suicide bombers.

Beginning with al-Qaeda and continuing with ISIS, thousands of terrorists have produced orphaned children. Since many also adopted polygamy the number of children most likely outnumber the parents. Hundreds have been killed, but thousands will be orphaned as Iraqi, Syrian and coalition forces destroy ISIS in the region. It is a characteristic of the vicious war in Iraq and Syria that few ISIS terrorists are taken prisoner.

Although the United States and other Western allies would prefer captured ISIS terrorists kept alive to extract information from them, Iraqi, Shia militias, Kurds and Syrian forces, however, see the conflict as one fought to the death. It is vengeance as ISIS rarely takes prisoners, and uses extreme torture and brutality. Another factor is that after ISIS is defeated, many terrorists will melt into the general population.

Some of ISIS fighters and their supporters who escape will unfoundedly be tracked down and killed by the local population they had brutalized. A few will survive and reconstitute ISIS in the Middle East but also in Europe.

Thousands of the “child soldiers” who will also survive will become the terrorists of the future. It is unlikely that Iraq or Syria will have the resources to de-program the “child soldiers” and it is equally unlikely that the West will make any effort to help.

When the Soviets were driven out of Afghanistan in 1989, about half of the returning Afghans refugees and local survivors were under the age of fifteen. The United States and the West did not care what would happen to them and many of them now fill the ranks of the Taliban. Most likely, the same attitude will prevail in the West with respect to ISIS “child soldiers”.

A more immediate problem is returning women with children married to ISIS terrorists is already a problem for the security services of Western states. These women had left their homes in Europe and North America and travelled to ISIS territories with the purpose of marrying Jihadists. Many are now returning home and bringing with them “baby terrorists.”

*André Gerolymatos is Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver British Columbia