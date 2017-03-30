Don’t Replace Obamacare with AHCA, Fix it with ACRA

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

With some notable exceptions, few types of elected officials are as useless and despicable as Congressional Republicans. But even less useful and more despicable are Congressional Democrats.As I have pointed out time and again in this column and in my book Grumpy Old Party, were it not for Democrats, Republicans would be the biggest buffoons in our nation’s capital. Case in point: their obsessive notion to “repeal Obamacare.”

Take note, extremists: Obama is not the devil and Obamacare is not hell. Nonetheless, the legislation the former president inspired, which is actually called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), is fraught with problems, no surprise considering the desperate, haphazard, and politically malodorous manner in which it was promulgated.

But less significant are interparty differences than overall legislative incompetence and inertia.Anyone incapable or unwilling to condemn then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for suggesting that the ACA be written into law so we can subsequently find out what’s in it and simultaneously the Republicans for condemning Obamacare with all the credibility of a gadfly and producing no workable result, is obviously too blinded by partisan or ideological rage to have an open mind.

On November 8, the Republicans were handed everything they needed to “repeal and replace Obamacare”: the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House. They were even assured that the new president would be committed to appointing Supreme Court Justices who would exercise judicial restraint and not legislate from the bench.

And yet on March 24, while Greek-Americans gathered at the White House for light refreshments and words of praise to stroke their ethnic egos, President Trump had real problems on his mind: a visit from House Speaker Paul Ryan, who told him that the votes simply weren’t there to pass the GOP’s solution to Obamacare, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

You see, when rhetorical rabble rouser Republicans vowed to “repeal every word” of Obamacare, did that include “the” “and” “is” and “in”? And did it include substantive measures, such as strategies to fight Medicaid fraud and ensure that insurance applicants would not be denied coverage based on preexisting conditions? Because if not, then “every word” of Obamacare would not, and should not, be repealed.

Even Italy’s notorious fascist dictator Benito Mussolini did some things right – famously, making sure that the trains ran on time. Accordingly, wouldn’t someone vowing to “repeal every aspect of Mussoliniism” essentially be promising tardy trains?

The solution is not to repeal ACA with AHCA, but to fix it with the Affordable Care Repair Act – or ACRA.

Legendary New York Times columnist William Safire cited generational differences between Presidents Clinton and Bush the younger and their immediate predecessors, Ronald Reagan and Bush the elder. He described Clinton and W. as swinging for the fences on every pitch, whereas Reagan and H.W. were content with singles. And that’s what ACRA would be. Scoring runs by getting base hits, one at a time.

ACRA could begin by fixing one element of Obamacare: removing onerous restrictions that prevent consumers from purchasing insurance policies across state lines. If you’d rather buy that Ford, Chevy, or Chrysler in Mississippi, because you think you’ll get a better deal than if you buy it in your home state of New York, no one’s going to stop you. Why should it be any different for health insurance?

That’s it. One remedy, a couple of pages long, done deal.

A month later, introduce ACRA 2, which could say, increase tax incentives for those who choose to open and maintain medical savings accounts.

And so on. Every few weeks or so, Congress would pass a new ACRA, which does not repeal Obamacare, but instead repairs what’s wrong with it and keeps the good parts. And yes, bitter Obama-bashers, there are some good parts – just like Mussolini’s trains.

Of course, the biggest problem regarding health care in the United States is the one least discussed: why is the care itself so expensive to begin with?

If you walked into your local diner tomorrow and the price of a cup of coffee was $500, but you were told “don’t worry, you’re eligible for Coffeecare – a coffee insurance that will pay the bulk of the cost, all you have to pay is two dollars,” wouldn’t you still ask: “but why in the world does a cup of coffee cost $500 to begin with?”

By the same token, where is the public outrage about an MRI costing $15,000? And why is medical billing and coding so complicated that colleges are offering the practice as an entire major? So as to camouflage the fact that the awful-tasting hospital breakfast the patient just ate reluctantly cost $860? Why can’t we see that itemization on the bill? Orange Juice – $90, English Muffin – $145, Oatmeal $262, etc.? Because we might sue the hospital for highway robbery?

But until both major parties decide to come together and address the real problem – cost of care – at least a series of ACRAs can do more good than harm.