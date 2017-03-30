Syrian Refugee Self-Immolates Over Delays in Asylum Request

CHIOS, Greece (ANA) – A Syrian refugee suffered serious burns on Thursday after setting himself on fire to protest his extended stay at the VIAL reception and identification camp in Chios and the delays in the examination of his asylum request.

According to sources from the “Skulitsio” hospital” in Chios, the man is expected to be transferred to Athens to receive proper treatment for his burns, said to cover about 90 percent of his body.

A policeman who tried to help was also transferred to hospital with burns on his hands and face.

Police say the motive for the 29-year-old man’s action was not immediately clear.

A police statement said the refugee poured a flammable liquid over himself and set it on fire Thursday.

The man has been hospitalized with burns covering 88 percent of his body.

The Syrian, who arrived at the camp last week, had started the process of applying for asylum in Greece.

About 14,000 migrants seeking asylum live in camps on Greece’s eastern islands, having crossed the sea from Turkey. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized conditions in the camps.