New Democracy Says Austerity Deal Won’t Help Greece

ATHENS – With reports that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is closing on another austerity deal with international creditors, the major opposition New Democracy said it won’t bring the country back to recovery.

The Conservatives’ spokesman, Vassilis Kikilias, told SKAI TV that even repeated concessions by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) haven’t put Greece back on track.

Speaking at the center-right European People’s Party Congress in Malta, Kikilias referred to the pension cuts, the lower tax free threshold and the sale of the Public Power Corporation said to be agreed as part of a post-2018 deal.

“They have accepted everything and they are looking for a way to pass them in Parliament. At the same time, they are trying to persuade the Greeks that they proudly negotiate,” he said adding that the government still hasn’t implemented previously agreed reforms.

He said New Democracy which, in a previous coalition with it led with the PASOK Socialists also implemented harsh measures on workers, pensioners and the poor, won’t do so again.

Tsipras, who vowed he would never impose “one more euro of austerity,” has reportedly agreed to a deal with the country’s international lenders that will bring more pension cuts and taxes on the poor.

The Radical Left SYRIZA-led government has been locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) since he agreed in July, 2015 to a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.33 billion) that he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

That has led to growing political and economic instability as Tsipras has plummeted in popularity after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The news agency Reuters though said Greece has agreed with its lenders on key labor reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a deal before a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on April 7

Also at the EPP affair, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the European Union to stand against the kind of populism he had said was the hallmark of SYRIZA and Tsipras, who said he would bring a Leftist revolution to Europe before he surrendered to Capitalist lenders.

He said Greece, he said it was the first country to be affected by populism and will be the first to win the battle against it, the Athens News Agency reported. “The battle against populism can be won by all of us, our countries, by implementing policies that prioritize reforms and are guided by the truth,” he said.