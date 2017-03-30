Report Says Tsipras Buckles, Agrees to More Pension Cuts, Taxing the Poor

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who vowed he would never impose “one more euro of austerity,” has reportedly agreed to a deal with the country’s international lenders that will bring more pension cuts and taxes on the poor.

The Radical Left SYRIZA-led government has been locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) since he agreed in July, 2015 to a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.33 billion) that he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

That has led to growing political and economic instability as Tsipras has plummeted in popularity after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The news agency Reuters though said Greece has agreed with its lenders on key labor reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a deal before a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on April 7. A spokeswoman for the European Commission said the EU executive could not confirm the report.

It it’s correct, an agreement even at a technical level would lead to the resumption of more comprehensive negotiations over post-2018 austerity demanded by the Troika and the International Monetary Fund which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($257.68 billion) beginning in 2010 but has stayed out of the third until Tsipras agreed to put more tough conditions on workers, pensioners and the poor, whom he had vowed to protect.

The government last month agreed last month to adopt more measures, worth 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP,) to help convince the IMF to participate in the bailout, which is sought by EU countries including Germany, the biggest contributor to the bailouts.

Greece will cut pensions by up to 1 percent of GDP in 2019, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Lowering the tax-free threshold to from 8600 euros ($9233) annually to ($6441) – about $536 a month – about to save roughly another 1 percent of GDP has also been agreed, an EU official said. Tsipras swore he would do neither.

“I believe there will be a staff level agreement by the April 7 Eurogroup,” one of the officials said.

On labor reforms, Greece will not be forced to ease present restrictions on collective redundancies initially sought by the IMF, another official said.

Collective bargaining, which was weakened as part of bailout reforms in 2012, is expected to be revived after the country’s current bailout program expires in 2018. Greece and lenders are still negotiating other labor issues.

This comes after the government, breaking another pledge, said it would sell off 40 percent of the state’s take in the reeling Public Power Corporation where surcharges for non-electric use charges has seen bills soar as much as 60 percent and amid reports the government owes the utility hundreds of millions of euros.

Tsipras hopes reaching a deal will open the door for talks on debt relief although Germany has ruled out an outright debt cut that would force its taxpayers, along with those in the other 16 countries outside Greece to pay for generations of wild Greek overspending and runaway patronage and, critics said, encourage more of the same.